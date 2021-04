WCYQ

In the wake of YESTERDAY's news that SUMMITMEDIA WCYQ (100.3 THE WOLF)/KNOXVILLE, TN has joined the MEDIABASE Published Country station panel (NET NEWS 4/7), MD OPIE JOE reached out to share his music call times. Beginning APRIL 13th, he'll be available on TUESDAYS from 10a-1p (ET).

Reach him by phone at 865-455-4605 or by email at opiejoe@knoxvillewolf.com.

