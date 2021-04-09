Nakia Smith Celebrates 20 Years At Research Director

RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Sr. Sales Research Consultant NAKIA SMITH.

RESEARCH DIRECTOR Partner MARC GREENSPAN said, "We congratulate NAKIA SMITH as we celebrate her 20-year anniversary with the company. NAKIA’s experience and energy results in our clients getting more wins. In addition, she helps develop our other team members so that we can all contribute to our clients’ successes.”

GREENSPAN added, “We are also proud to announce that the majority of our full-time staff at RESEARCH DIRECTOR, Inc. has been with us for more than 20 years. In today’s world it’s unusual for employees to stay with one company long enough to reach such a significant milestone. This type of employee longevity provides our clients with continuity that results in better service.”

Co-Partner CHARLIE SISLEN said, “As a Senior Sales Research Consultant, NAKIA delivers exceptional service and training to our radio stations’ sales teams to help them convert sales opportunities into revenue. We appreciate NAKIA for her 20 years of dedication to the company. We wouldn’t be where we are today without her."

