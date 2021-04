New Podcast

Musician BEN FOLDS is the host of a new interview podcast for KAST MEDIA.

"LIGHTNING BUGS: CONVERSATIONS WITH BEN FOLDS" features FOLDS in talks with prominent creatives in the arts, science, medicine, politics, and technology about their processes. The show debuted THURSDAY (4/8) with anthropologist AGUSTIN FUENTES as the first guest.

« back to Net News