Rage Against The Machine Postpones Dates Again (Photo: Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock.com)



Fans of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE will have to wait another year to see them live in concert as the band announced TODAY (4/8) they would once again be postponing the "Public Service Announcement" Tour until MARCH 2022. The reunion tour was originally scheduled for MARCH of 2020 but was postponed until Summer 2021 due to the Pandemic. It will now kick off on MARCH 31st, 2022 in EL PASO, TX.

Originally booked to go on the road with RAGE, RUN THE JEWELS will do so on the new dates. Tickets purchased for the previous dates will be honored, while refunds are available at the point of purchase.

It's reported the reason for the second postponement has to do with the pandemic as well (NMN.COM 4/8). A Statement from the band last MAY said, “RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans.”

Last month, RATM bassist TIM COMMERFORD claimed that the band would never perform socially distanced shows – saying they’d “never be one of these sellouts." He added, “It’s stressful for me, just because I look at RAGE and go, like, 'F*#k, we rely on an audience.' You go to RAGE shows to see the audience as much as to see the band, and we need that. We’re one of those bands that need that.”

The band has not performed together since 2011.

2022 Rage Dates

