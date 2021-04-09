Tomlin (Photo: Angelina Olivia)

MARGARET TOMLIN has been upped to VP/A&R at SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN). She has been with the label group for six years, and previously held the positions of Representative, Manager and Director for the A&R Department. She reports to SVP/A&R TAYLOR LINDSEY.

In her time with the company, she has been directly involved in the development of artists including MIRANDA LAMBERT, KANE BROWN, CHRIS YOUNG and many more.

“MARGARET has been an important pillar of our department since she started in 2015,” said LINDSEY. “She’s been instrumental in the development and breaking of so many artists at SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE. Her song sensibilities and passion for artists have been integral contributions to our success. There is no one more deserving of her new stripes.”

Said TOMLIN, “Since joining SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE, I have been inspired by our extraordinary roster of artists and our innovative, collaborative team. I have immense gratitude for [outgoing EVP/A&R] JIM CATINO and TAYLOR LINDSEY for their leadership, guidance, and confidence. I am thrilled to take on this new role and continue to work alongside our incredible A&R department.”

Prior to SONY, TOMLIN was a Catalog Asst. at BMG NASHVILLE. Congratulate her on the promotion here.

