Ryan Loves Lucy

As of this MONDAY (4/12), WATERLOO MEDIA Hot AC KGSR (LUCY 93.3)/AUSTIN welcomes multimedia stars and nationally-syndicated radio personalities RYAN SEACREST and MARIO LOPEZ to the weekday lineup. SEACREST will cover middays, with LOPEZ handling nights.

LUCY PD JAY MICHAELS said, "I’m so excited to bring an A-list lineup to one of the greatest cities and stations in the country with the addition of RYAN SEACREST and MARIO LOPEZ to LUCY 93.3. I’m a huge fan of both shows, and they perfectly complement our fantastic lineup featuring Pop Hits & Flashbacks!”

Here's how the station’s new weekday lineup looks:

Live with B-DOE and ABBY 6 to 10a

On Air with RYAN SEACREST 10a to 2 p

Live with JAY MICHAELS & BAILEY 2 to 7p

On with Mario Lopez 7 to 11p

