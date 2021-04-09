'Even Higher Together' Marks 4/20

WEEDMAPS will present its second virtual 4/20 event, “Even Higher Together,” to celebrate the holiday, hosted by SNOOP DOGG with co-headliners A$AP ROCKY and JHENE AIKO, and appearances by WIZ KHALIFA, MIKE TYSON, G-EAZY, REBELUTION's ERIC RACHMANY, BERNER, THE ALCHESMITS, TOKiMONSTA, MS. PAT, TOO $HORT, JALEEL WHITE, BAM MARLEY and others. ,

Said SNOOP, “WEEDMAPS’ virtual 4/20 event is going to be phenomenal. Anything celebrating cannabis and the culture around it, you know I gotta be there. Cannabis brings people together and WEEDMAPS is doing just that. I’m also dropping my new album, 'From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites.' on 4/20, to give my fans a little something to smoke to on this holiday, ya dig?”

The virtual event will ring in 4:20 across all U.S. continental time zones and include a variety of never-before-seen performances, including WIZ KHALIFA hosting a cypher featuring TAYLOR GANG members and more, with beats supplied by world-renowned producer THE ALCHEMIST. Additionally, MIKE TYOSN, TOO $HORT and JALEEL WHITE will get together with celebrity chef NIKKI STEWARD, as she cooks up a 4/20 brunch.

WEEDMAPS Chief Marketing Officer JUANJO EIJOO commented, “Despite the last year being a challenging one for everyone, there is ample reason to celebrate given the momentum we’ve seen in cannabis legislation across the country, and we wanted to, once again, give our community a way to do so safely. As cannabis becomes more widely accepted and as the industry experiences significant growth, WEEDMAPS is steadfast in its commitment to bring together consumers and businesses as we continue the fight for a more inclusive industry. In that vein, we’re excited to bring together top talent to create an eclectic event to celebrate the progress that’s been made thus far and unite for the necessary work that is ahead.”

To highlight the importance of criminal justice reformand equity in cannabis for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities, WM TEAL (TOGETHER FOR EQUITY ACCESS & LEGALIZATION) and LAST PRISONER PROJECT will bring together activists who have been previously incarcerated for cannabis crimes, as well as M-1 of DEAD PREZ, for the LAST PRISONER PROJECT JUSTICE SESSION, moderated by rapper and activist TALIB KWELI.

Beginning at 1p (PT) on TUESDAY, APRIL 20th, adults 21 and older in the U.S., CANADA and MEXICO can tune into the free virtual celebration for one day only by visiting weedmaps.com/wm-420. Adults living in states where cannabis is legal are encouraged to check out weedmaps.com or download the WEEDMAPS app on iOS or ANDROID to find the latest deals ahead of the festivities.

