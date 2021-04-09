Klein & Hogan -- Running Mates?

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WZFT (Z104.3)/BALTIMORE afternooner MIKE KLEIN was out at ORIOLES PARK AT CAMDEN YARDS to watch the BALTIMORE ORIOLES home opener hosting the BOSTON RED SOX (4/8) and it was a beautiful day for a game ... despite the O's taking a shellacking with a final score of 7-3.

MIKE, who is from BALTIMORE, is a man about town and despite the mask recognized MARYLAND's Gov. LARRY HOGAN and cornered HOGAN for a pre-game interview.

The two debated about the size of this year's Blue Point Crabs, how local beer NATIONAL "NATTY BO" BOHEMIAN was still the town's favorite brew, and how OLD BAY SEASONING still ruled at PHILLIPS CRAB HOUSE, but that the original OCEAN CITY location kicked ass over the location at THE INNER HARBOR. They both agreed that THRASHER's FRENCH FRIES in OC were the best.

All of that deep MARYLAND chin-wag started the local press spinning up the rumor mill that KLEIN was gonna join HOGAN for a run in 2024. When pressed by the BALTIMORE SUN for a comment, neither HOGAN nor KLEIN would toss out any fresh meat to the press.

ALL ACCESS will keep you updated on whether the ticket will come together for a 2024 run for the WHITE HOUSE.

« see more Net News