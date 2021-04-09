The Couple's Engagement Photo

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to Country artist JESSIE G, who wed her GREEN BERET love MATT on SATURDAY, MARCH 20th in a DESTIN, FL beach ceremony. JESSIE G records for REDNECK BAYOU RECORDS, a division of Country artist GRETHEN WILSON’s REDNECK RECORDS. WILSON served as co-maid of honor at the wedding, alongside the bride’s sister. WILSON also performed the couple’s first dance song, “I’d Love To Be Your Last.”

Th couple got engaged last JULY (NET NEWS 7/22/20).

JESSIE G’s next single, “Timeless,” will be released on FRIDAY, MAY 28th. She wrote the song about her relationship with her now husband.

