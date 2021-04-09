Now On Samsung Free App

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA's PODCASTONE has joined the roster of podcast platforms whose shows are now available via SAMSUNG's SAMSUNG FREE app. The updated version of the app with podcast listening enabled was released on MARCH 25th and is available as an update on certain Galaxy smartphone models in the U.S.; shows from LIBSYN and AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA were previously announced as available via the updated app.

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY said, "PODCASTONE strives to make our content some of the most easily accessed content in the podcasting genre. Listening to your favorite hosts and shows shouldn't be more than a one tap process and our agreement with SAMSUNG brings fluid accessibility to podcast fans in a new way."

