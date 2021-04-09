FY 2021 Q2 Results

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT fiscal 2021 second quarter overall revenues fell 5% year-to-year to C$358.9 million, but radio took an even bigger percentage hit, declining 28% to C$20.4 million. However, net income attributable to shareholders rose 91% to C$35,3 million (17 cents/basic and diluted share); Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders increased 45% to C$37.5 million, and free cash flow jumped 38% to $89.7 million. But radio's segment profit fell 69% to C$1.4 million, offsetting a 4% gain on the TV side.

"Our Q2 results demonstrate strong operational momentum, bolstered by sequential Television advertising revenue recovery, robust paid streaming subscriber gains and double digit growth in our content licensing business," said Pres./CEO DOUG MURPHY. "Notably, we are excited to announce the achievement of a significant milestone, with over half a million paid subscriptions to our streaming platforms. We have reached an inflection point in this dynamic industry environment, one that will build on the strength of our diversified portfolio and free cash flow as the economy recovers. Our focus remains on delivery of consolidated revenue growth year over year, driven by the ongoing advancement of our strategic plan and expansion of our financial flexibility commensurate with a reduction in our leverage target."

The company's board of directors also declared quarterly dividends of C$0.06 per Class B Share and C$0.05875 per Class A Share payable on JUNE 30th to shareholders of record at the close of business on JUNE 15th.

