Foster

BOBBIE FOSTER, co-owner of HABERSHAM BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC., licensee of Adult Standards WCON-A, Country WCON-F, and W299AT/CORNELIA, GA, died MONDAY (4/5), seven days before what would have been her 88th birthday.

FOSTER was a Southern Gospel singer with her family in her youth and a teacher when she married JOHN FOSTER in 1958. The couple bought WCON in 1961, and the family continues to own the station to this day, with their sons holding 20% of the operation. She was inducted into the GEORGIA ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Hall of Fame in 2015.

Donations In lieu of flowers may be made to the LEVEL GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH Building Fund, P.O. Box 416, CORNELIA, GA 30531.

« see more Net News