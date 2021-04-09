Jacobs

ARISTA RECORDS promotes Southeast Promotion Mgr. JONATHAN JACOBS to National Promotion Director. JACOBS will continue to be based in MIAMI and report to ARISTA EVP JOHN BOULOS.

BOULOS commented, "I have watched JONATHAN grow throughout his years at REPUBLIC RECORDS and GLASSNOTE RECORDS. In his two years at ARISTA, he has been instrumental in building and breaking numerous songs and artists. He is an out of the box thinking promotion executive who delivers our plans with passion and conviction. I couldn’t be prouder in rewarding him with the promotion."

JACOBS added, "I’m thrilled to step into this next chapter at ARISTA. I want to thank JOHN BOULOS and DAVID MASSEY for giving me the opportunity to learn and grow at the company. We’re building something very special here."

Before joining ARISTA, JACOBS was a Regional for REPUBLIC RECORDS for 10 years and most recently was GLASSNOTE RECORDS' National Dir./Pop Promotion.

« see more Net News