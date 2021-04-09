Kirk

RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK and its LONG ISLAND FM simulcast WLIR are adding SALEM RADIO NETWORK's CHARLIE KIRK. KIRK's show, which has been airing on SALEM's own crosstown News-Talk WNYM-A (AM 970 THE ANSWER), will air live noon-1p (ET) weekdays, beginning MONDAY (4/12).

“I am thrilled and honored to take the same time and station where my friend and American hero RUSH LIMBAUGH launched his national radio show in 1988,” said KIRK, founder of conservative group TURNING POINT USA. “I am so impressed with what JOHN CATSIMATIDIS has done since he bought this great station, and will commit to doing my part to keep this as one of the top talk stations in AMERICA.”

“CHARLIE KIRK has proven to be one of the bright lights of the conservative movement,” said CATSIMATIDIS. “He’s young, energetic, articulate, and proving to be a great radio talent.”

“We have built one of the strongest talk lineups in all of radio at 77WABC and are delighted to add this great young star to our platform,” said RED APPLE MEDIA Pres. CHAD LOPEZ. “We know this will be a great move both for our listeners and advertisers.”

SALEM SVP/Spoken Word PHIL BOYCE said, “I was fortunate to be the PD at WABC for 14 years. I am thrilled to see WABC once again affirm its status as one of the truly iconic talk stations in the nation, and so blessed to be able to add our newest star CHARLIE KIRK to their all-star lineup.”

