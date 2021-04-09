New Show

Country artist CLINT BLACK will host and co-produce a new series on television network CIRCLE, titled "Talking in Circles with CLINT BLACK." It will debut on SATURDAY, MAY 22nd at 10p (ET), following "OPRY Live." The weekly series will feature a variety of musicians, songwriters and artists, including DARIUS RUCKER, KEB' MO', JOHN RICH, SARA EVANS, TRAVIS TRITT, STEVE WARINER and TRACE ADKINS.

“'Talking in Circles' will be a candid artist-to-artist conversation with some of the top entertainers in the business about songwriting, recording, and performing on the road,” said BLACK. “I’m excited to let people ‘overhear’ some of the things we artists have to say when we talk shop.”

"The CIRCLE NETWORK is honored to partner with legendary Country artist CLINT BLACK for the upcoming 'Talking in Circles' series," said CIRCLE NETWORK SVP of Content EVAN HAIMAN. "CLINT will take us inside the minds of musicians and songwriters who make Country music what it is today and give fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at conversations between artists."

"Talking in Circles" is produced by SOUND OFF PRODUCTIONS alongside award-winning music and broadcast veteran DOMENIC J. COTTER. The show films at ANALOG, inside of NASHVILLE’s HUTTON HOTEL.

