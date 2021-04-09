Penny Nelson Passes Away

PENNY NELSON, a news writer, producer, and guest host at KQED INC. News-Talk KQED-F/SAN FRANCISCO, died MARCH 18th in hospice care in OREGON at 57 after a battle with glioblastoma.



After working as a primatologist for ZOO ATLANTA and a researcher on bats for the SMITHSONIAN INSTITUTE, NELSON began her radio career as a researcher for TERRY GROSS at WHYY INC. News-Talk WHYY/PHILADELPHIA's "FRESH AIR"; she moved to the BAY AREA in 1995 and joined KQED as a reporter and writer, guest hosting "FORUM" and "THE CALIFORNIA REPORT." NELSON also served as a literary agent for non-fiction writers, working for the MANUS LITERARY & ASSOCIATES agency. She was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2014.

