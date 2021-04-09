Combs (Photo:David Bergman)

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) and DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS are partnering with FORD for the second consecutive year in support of GUITARS 4 VETS, an organization that helps veterans cope with PTSD through music. RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE recording artist and ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee LUKE COMBS will appear in a special tribute featuring the new Ford F-150, ahead of his "56th ACM Awards" performance at the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE in NASHVILLE.

FORD is partnering with COMBS through its "Proud to Honor" program, and recently donated $500,000 to GUITARS 4 VETS’ chapters around the country to help expand the program and provide more veterans the opportunity to experience the healing power of music. In the special tribute, COMBS and a group of military veterans including DAMON WILLIAMS, who participated in last year’s FORD GUITARS 4 VETS initiative, will sing WILLIAMS’ original composition, “It’s Alright”.

"The 56th ACM Awards" are scheduled for SUNDAY, APRIL 18th in NASHVILLE, and will air live on CBS beginning at 7p (CT).

« see more Net News