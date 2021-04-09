Starts Monday

The opening session of the virtual NAB SHOW PREMIERE is scheduled for MONDAY (4/12) at 12:30p (ET) and will offer an overview of the past year and the pandemic's impact on broadcasters.

The panel, "One Year of Broadcasting In The Pandemic," will be moderated by NAB COO and future Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT, with SALEM MEDIA's DAVE SANTRELLA, GRAHAM MEDIA' EMILY BARR, and HEARST TELEVISION's JORDAN WERTLIEB featured. NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH, who recently announced his departure from the organization at the end of the year, will offer opening remarks.

NAB SHOW PREMIERE will stream panels and presentations through APRIL 23rd at the NAB AMPLIFY portal; on TUESDAY at 12:30p (ET), the organization will present its NAB CRYSTAL RADIO AWARDS and will also honor MARIO LOPEZ with the TV Chairman's Award.

« back to Net News