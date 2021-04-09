Radio One/Indianapolis

RADIO ONE/INDIANAPOLIS will host the INSPIRE HER VIRTUAL EXPO 2021 TOMORROW (4/10) on all of their digital platforms. It will start at 10a (ET) and the streams will loop continuously.

All of the cluster’s properties will participate. Stations include Urban WHHH (HOT 96.3), Top 40 WNOW (RADIO NOW 100.9), Regional Mexican WNOW-HD3 (LA GRANDE 105.1), Gospel WTLC-A (1310 THE LIGHT), Urban AC WTLC (106.7), and TV station WDNI-CD (TELEMUNDO 19 INDY).

RVP DEON LEVINGSTON said, “Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic this year, 2020 has been very stressful so this is our way to super-serve the community with some positive words and deliver some much-needed relief, inspiration, and education to get us all through the pandemic tunnel.

"RADIO ONE/INDIANAPOLIS reaches over 1 million people monthly, across all our platforms ranging from R&B, Hip-Hop, Gospel, Regional Mexican, and Top 40. The goal is to keep our listeners informed and encouraged”

There are scheduled interviews with recording artist/FORBES 30 UNDER 30 member AVA MAX, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE finalist TATE MCRAE, and URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA's JASMINE SANDERS of the syndicated DL HUGHLEY SHOW, will talk with four-time GRAMMY winner & OSCAR nominee H.E.R. In addition, WTLC-A (1310 THE LIGHT) personality TONY LAMONT will have a one-on-one conversation with multiple GRAMMY AWARD/DOVE award winner CECE WINANS.

Some of the informational seminars will include; A Conversation About Covid-19 Vaccinations, Getting Financially Fit, Bet On You, Mental Health Tips For A Better You, Changing Lives Through A Career In Nursing, #WomenInTech: Map Your Passion To A Tech Career, Stepping Into Your Power, and Using Your Voice.

To watch the event click here.

