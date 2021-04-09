Surprise Live Show

COX MEDIA GROUP Country KWEN (K95.5)/TULSA, OK has revealed a surprise show with TRIPLE TIGERS artist RUSSELL DICKERSON, scheduled for THURSDAY, APRIL 29th. The show will be socially distanced with masks required. Fifty listeners will win sets of four tickets through the station, for a total of 200 fans.

The announcement marks the second surprise concert from the station, following KANE BROWN, who performed this past WEDNESDAY (4/7) (NET NEWS 3/18/2021).

Listeners can win tickets through the station between 9a-6p MONDAY through FRIDAY by listening for DICKERSON's cue to call in. Fans can follow K95.5's FACEBOOK page to receive hints about when to call. Winners will receive information on the show location the day before the show via email, and tickets will be available on site.

