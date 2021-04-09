Kim Adams

CRAWFORD BROADCASTING Contemporary Christian WDJC (93.7)/BIRMINGHAM welcomes KIM ADAMS. ADAMS is a TELLY Award winner, mother of five beautiful children, and two golden retrievers. As a single mom, a breast cancer survivor, and a Christ-follower, ADAMS has a wealth of life stories, including her experience as a Hurricane Katrina survivor.



Having served as a meteorologist at ABC and NBC affiliates, ADAMS will be the evening host from 7pm-midnight featuring listener calls, dedications, and heart touching stories.



General manager FRANK FRANCIOSI shared, “In a day and time when the world seeks hope and encouragement, Kim comes to WDJC eager to share both the challenge and the victory she has experienced in her own life. I consider it a blessing to welcome Kim’s voice to a life changing lineup of inspirational programming,”



ADAMS said about this new opportunity, “I feel incredibly blessed to be joining WDJC. I’m hoping to build a Christian based show that will comfort, uplift, and inspire my listeners.”



ADAMS starts on APRIL 19th.

« see more Net News