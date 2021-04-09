Price (Photo: Sterling Munksgard/Shutterstock.com)

GRAMMY-nominated artist MARGO PRICE and humanitarian ANNIE NELSON, wife of FARM AID co-founder and Pres. WILLIE NELSON, have joined that organization’s Board of Directors. The 35-year-old non-profit’s board also includes WILLIE NELSON and his FARM AID co-founders JOHN MELLENCAMP and NEIL YOUNG, as well as DAVE MATTHEWS and six other music industry professionals.

PRICE grew up on her family’s farm in ILLINOIS until it was lost in the farm crisis that inspired the first FARM AID concert in 1985. She gave her first FARM AID performance in 2016, at the show in BRISTOW, VA, and has performed at every one since.

“It is always a thrill to perform alongside my heroes on the FARM AID stage, and it is one of the greatest honors of my life to become a member of the FARM AID board,” said PRICE. “It’s been a dream of mine to help family farmers and communities across AMERICA ever since my family lost their farm in the fall of 1984 — a year before the first FARM AID concert. I hope to use my voice to shine light on the issues of climate change, our health and the health of our soil and water, and most importantly, food justice.”

FARM AID is an annual festival that raises funds to support family farmers, organizes against corporate consolidation, deploys funds and resources to strengthen farm families facing ongoing challenges, and nurtures a cultural movement that values the people who bring food to our tables.

