Celebrating 4 Years



MIAMI ONE RADIO, "The Soundtrack of MIAMI" kicks off the celebration of it's 4 year anniversary THIS WEEKEND. The Internet/App Radio Station led by FUNK E FRANK WALSH, former Top 40 WPOW (POWER 96)/MIAMI PD during the decades of dominance in the 80's and 90's, will celebrate through MAY 22 and wrap up with an outdoor concert with 12 acts put together by station PROMOTER CHARLIE RODRIGUEZ.

Dance music super stars TKA and LIME will headline the event. Throughout the entire celebration, You will hear all the music from those years plus classic Mixers like FELIX SAMA, TONY HITMAN HERNANDEZ and PHIL JONES. Also legendary Miami DJ's will make an appearance like KID CURRY, MINDY from POWER 96's MINDY AND BO SHOW, and ALL ACCESS' JOEL DENVER (96X).

You can join the party by getting the free App or click right here.

