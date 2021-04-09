Prince Philip Tribute (Photo: Atlantic Lens Photo/Shutterstock.com)

BENZTOWN AUDIO has produced an audio tribute to the late PRINCE PHILIP, DUKE OF EDINBURGH, who passed away TODAY (4/9) at the age of 99. Just two month's short of his 100th birthday, he died in the comfort of his home in WINDSOR CASTLE. He was married to QUEEN ELIZABETH II for 73 years.

PRINCE PHILIP is survived by his four children, CHARLES, PRINCE of WALES; PRINCE ANDREW, DUKE of YORK; PRINCE EDWARD, EARL of WESSEX; and ANNE, PRINCESS ROYAL.

Click here to hear the tribute.

