Hollywood Bowl To Resume Concerts This Summer

The World Famous HOLLYWOOD BOWL is set to re-open for live shows over the SUMMER of 2021. It will start with four free concerts for healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers. While the outdoor venue regularly seats 17,300 people, crowds will be limited to 4000 until it's safe to open up more.

The LA PHIL team hinted of a special night on MAY 11th, when artists that are set to play a series of concerts in JULY will be announced.

It was also announced that concerts would return to THE FORD, which is just across the 101 FREEWAY from the HOLLYWOOD BOWL, in late JULY as well.

The LA PHIL statement said, "We are delighted to share with you that the HOLLYWOOD BOWL will be reopening this SUMMER. We are immensely grateful for the support you have shown us over the past year whether it was by donating, keeping a credit on your account, or sharing your concert memories and words of encouragement. We can’t wait to enjoy the experience of live music under the Southern California night sky with you again."

