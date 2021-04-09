HERB ROSEN

ALL ACCESS was saddened to learn of the passing of Industry Icon and NEW YORK Promotion Vet HERB ROSEN. He passed away WEDENSDAY (4/7) at the age of 89.

ROSEN worked for both MERCURY and KAPP RECORDS before starting his own Promotion company. A FACEBOOK post by his daughter JULIE ROSEN said, "HERB lived his dream job as an independent promoter in the music industry for over 50 years, promoting some of the biggest names in the business. He possessed a larger than life personality and a love of telling jokes and stories. Through his warmth and compassion, HERB made everyone feel like family."

HERB was the husband of the late TOBY ROSEN with whom he shared 49 years of marriage at the time of her death on APRIL 3rd, 2010. He is survived by his children, JULIE ROSEN and her wife MARCIE, ROBERT ROSEN and his wife WENDY, MATTHEW ROSEN and his wife ALYSE, his grandchildren, BRADLEY, JESSICA, ZACHARY, and JARED, and his nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private graveyard service only. The family welcomes donations in support of ovarian cancer as an expression of sympathy. Please send memorial remembrances to the TEAL WALK.

