Jones' booking photo

Nine more charges have reportedly been leveled against former MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Country WWQM (Q106)/MADISON, WI morning co-host JACKSON JONES, who was arrested in FEBRUARY on allegations of child pornography possession (NET NEWS 2/18) after police received a tip that spawned an investigation. Local TV station WKOW (27 ABC) reports that the 40-year-old JONES (real name MATTHEW BRADSHAW JONES), "Was charged in DANE COUNTY Circuit Court with nine more counts of possession of child pornography, according to online court records. JONES had previously been charged with one felony count, bringing the total to 10. Staff in the DANE COUNTY District Attorney's office said that the charges had been added WEDNESDAY (4/7)," the TV station reports.

JONES is reportedly out of jail on signature bond. Felony possession of child pornography, according to state statutes, carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, 27 ABC reports.

Q106 morning co-host STEPH PETERS has been handling mornings solo since JONES' arrest.

« see more Net News