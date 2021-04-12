Billion Dollar Baby

DABABY and BILLION DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT are sponsoring a Paid Internship Job Fair at HILTON CHARLOTTE UNIVERSITY PLACE in CHARLOTTE, NC, today from 12p (ET) to 5p (ET).



DABABY is offering the chance to interview for firsthand entertainment industry experience, "seeking like-minded individuals who are eager to launch their careers in the entertainment industry and be fulfilled by doing what they love!"



Positions Include: marketing and analytics experts, masters of networking and communication, personal assistants, potential artist management, website development, graphic design, cinematographers, photographers. Come prepared with resumes in hand!

