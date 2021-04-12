Big 40th Anniversary

JEFF McCLUSKY & ASSOCIATES (JMA) is proud to celebrate its 40th anniversary of being in business the longest standing outside promotion and label services entity serving major labels in a variety of capacities. During that time more than 100 former JMA interns and employees have gone on to work through the music industry. Much of it as the result of JMA's “We Launch” business, assisting students and early-stage executives in finding their way in the music industry.

Realignment, New Opportunities; New Team Members



JMA President JEFF McCLUSKY will reassume a deeper role in day-to-day in Alternative and Triple A radio promotion and consulting and he welcomes DAVID PERL, a 25-year promotion veteran, to national promotion as well, having previously served in those capacities at HOLLYWOOD and A&M RECORDS.

Additionally, LAUREN McCLUSKY has joined from CAA NASHVILLE, "bringing expertise in artist relations, project management and a deep knowledge of the music industry."

MALIK VOYARD is promoted to Rhythm and Urban Promotion Manager from Executive Assistant role. "MALIK has an incredibly deep knowledge of music and shares the passion with our team in his area of expertise. He is a product of the 'We Launch' Program, coming from STONEHILL COLLEGE in BOSTON two years ago.

JACK KARNATZ has joined as Executive Assistant, coming from the PARADIGM office in CHICAGO, where he served in the coordination role for the last two years. "He also brings an incredible set of relations with artists and industry agents and executives."



JAKE DINEEN, who has worked closely with JEFF in everything Alternative, Triple A and label and industry consulting, will move on to his next career opportunity after MAY 7. According to JEFF, "JAKE will be missed tremendously as he became part of the fabric of JEFF McCLUSKY & ASSOCIATES, from assistant to product manager to full-time promotion. He has chosen to pursue a different career path.



"And, our other exciting news is that JEFF McCLUSKY & ASSOCIATES is recruiting. Yes, we have openings for our internship program as well as for our product manager roles, which require a comprehensive deep dive into all areas of promotion and artist services that we perform. Ideal candidates are recent college graduates looking to start their music industry careers."

Send cover letter and resume to JEFF McCLUSKY.

