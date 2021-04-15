Learn A Thing Or Three Or Five

BENZTOWN and P1 MEDIA GROUP will host a free webinar for radio professionals around the globe, entitled “How To Stay #1: Lessons From One Of The World’s Biggest Music Stations” THURSDAY, APRIL 15, 2021, at 10a (PST)/1p (EST)/7p (CET).

The webinar is the eleventh in the companies’ “Global Radio Ideas” webinar series from top radio experts from around the world. The 30-minute webinar will be hosted by BENZTOWN CEO ANDREAS SANNEMANN, P1 MEDIA GROUP Partner KEN BENSON, will feature THIERRY CHAMOUX, Group Program Strategy Director, EUROPA PLUS, MOSCOW, RUSSIA.



The webinar will cover topics including:

•How Europa Plus has attracted and kept its 38 million listeners and stayed #1 for over 13 years

•The role of live events in driving audience and brand

•How audio imaging has made an impact

•And more tips from THIERRY CHAMOUX to help your music station win big and stay relevant in an environment that is more competitive than ever.

Register for "How To Stay #1: Lessons From One Of The World’s Biggest Music Stations” by clicking here.

Contact SUSAN AKSU at BENZTOWN at sa@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600 for more info. Follow ANDREAS SANNEMANN and KEN BENSON on CLUBHOUSE.

« back to Net News