Sir Newton

Urban and Top 40/Rhythmic voiceover specialist SIR HAMILTON NEWTON adds DELTA RADIO NETWORK's WIBT (97.9 THE BEAT, BLAZIN’ HIP HOP & R&B)/GREENVILLE, MS to his growing roster of stations.

SIR HAMILTON NEWTON is exclusively represented for station imaging/branding by HOSS & HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP. Reach HOSS at hoss@hossmgmt.com or (646) 300-0037.

