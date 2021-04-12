-
Sir Hamilton Newton Grabs WIBT (97.9 The Beat, Blazin’ Hip Hop & R&B)/Greenville, MS As A Client
Urban and Top 40/Rhythmic voiceover specialist SIR HAMILTON NEWTON adds DELTA RADIO NETWORK's WIBT (97.9 THE BEAT, BLAZIN’ HIP HOP & R&B)/GREENVILLE, MS to his growing roster of stations.
SIR HAMILTON NEWTON is exclusively represented for station imaging/branding by HOSS & HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP. Reach HOSS at hoss@hossmgmt.com or (646) 300-0037.