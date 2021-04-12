Deal

VOX MEDIA has acquired former U.S. Attorney PREET BHARARA's CAFE STUDIOS podcast production and content company for an undisclosed price. The deal brings BHARARAs "STAY TUNED WITH PREET" podcast and Insider subscription newsletter, as well as its entire slate of podcasts, under the VOX umbrella; BHARARA, who co-founded CAFE STUDIOS with his brother VINIT, and Executive Producer TAMARA SEPPER will stay on board along with their team of producers, hosts, and product developers, and CAFE will operate as a division of VOX with podcast distribution by the VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK.

“PREET and his team at CAFE have built a successful podcast studio with a compelling perspective -- and an equally impressive community of devoted listeners,” said VOX Chairman/CEO JIM BANKOFF. “Bringing CAFE into the VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK is aligned with our goal of delivering high-quality editorial content at scale and providing audiences highly relevant voices and insights.”

“This is an opportunity for tremendous growth with a company that shares in CAFE’s mission, values, and commitment to quality,” said BHARARA. “Our creators are bursting at the seams with plans for more thoughtful, educational content and, in VOX MEDIA, we earn a partner with a large audience, strategic business, and a strong reach across text, video, and events.”

