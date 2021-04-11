Lorei (Photo: WEDU)

NATHAN B. STUBBLEFIELD FOUNDATION noncommercial Variety WMNF/TAMPA News Dir. and "RADIOACTIVITY" host ROB LOREI has been let go for the second time in two years.

The TAMPA BAY TIMES reports that LOREI, who had been with the station for 43 years, said he was fired FRIDAY (4/9) without explanation; GM RICK FERNANDES said that he and a board member informed LOREI of his dismissal and told him why, and added that LOREI "is free to share the cause of his termination if he chooses." LOREI responded to the TIMES, "The rationale was unclear. So I asked him to write it down. He said he’d think about it. And I’ve not heard back."

FERNANDES posted a message on WMNF's website reading, "I want to inform you that FRIDAY, APRIL 9th was ROB LOREI’s last day at WMNF. I want to thank him for his service to the station. As one of the founding members of the station, he was a big part of our success. We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

LOREI, a founding partner of the station and the host and Managing Editor of FLORIDA THIS WEEK on crosstown PBS affiliate WEDU-TV, was fired by WMNF in FEBRUARY 2019 but reinstated weeks later.

