ATLANTIC GATEWAY COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian WGTS (91.9)/WASHINGTON DC adds BRANDI LANAI to their full-time team. After voice tracking WGTS evenings for the past seven years, LANAI's main job was mornings on KSGN INC. Contemporary Christian KSGN (89.7) RIVERSIDE/RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO. Now, she’s making the move from CALIFORNIA to DC to build a live show on WGTS.



LANAI shared, “For almost 16 years of my life, I’ve been part of the KSGN family. So much of who I am is because of my time at KSGN. My time there has been amazing, and I’m going to miss it. But I’m so honored and excited to now join the team at WGTS. I’ve voice-tracked for WGTS for many years, but can’t wait to serve the Nation’s Capitol with this amazing group of people full-time. Watch out DC – I’m coming!”



LANAI will lead a live, evening team in creating an interactive show to keep listeners company into the late-night hours. WGTS is currently seeking an on-air producer to join her.



Program Director BRENNAN WIMBISH said, “I am so excited BRANDI is joining our team of talented communicators. It’s an honor to continue serving our listeners in the DMV and beyond with this show, and Brandi’s natural warmth and empathy will be a blessing to those who hear her."



General Manager KEVIN KRUEGER shared, “Our audience is looking for something in the evenings that will help them hit the reset button on the day. WASHINGTON DC is a city of stress and loneliness. This freshly redesigned evening show will directly address both issues and require someone special to lead it. We are incredibly excited to take this big leap to something new and fresh with BRANDI LANAI. Having BRANDI on staff full-time to host and direct the new evening program is a significant step toward our goal of being live and present for our listeners 24/7 here in the Nation’s Capital."

