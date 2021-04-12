Stanberry

Congressional staffer CHARLYN STANBERRY has joined the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) as VP/Government Relations. STANBERRY, former Chief of Staff for Rep. YVETTE CLARKE (D-NY), VP/External Affairs for NET COMMUINCATIONS, and Counsel for the MULTICULTURAL MEDIA, TELECOM AND INTERNET COUNCIL, and currently an adjunct professor at the UNIVERSITY OF DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, will report to EVP/Government Relations SHAWN DONILON.

“CHARLYN has exceled on CAPITOL HILL, in the private sector and in the legal community, and commands expert knowledge of the legislative process,” said NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH. “AMERICA’s local broadcasters will greatly benefit from CHARLYN’s work on their behalf, and we are delighted to welcome her to NAB.”

