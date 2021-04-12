Monthly Show

A new monthly show on SIRIUSXM DOCTOR RADIO will address issues of health care and education in minority communitties. "HEALTH EQUITY NOW," hosted by NYU LANGONE HEALTH's Dr. JOSEPH RAVENELL, will air on the second MONDAY of each month at 4p (ET) beginning TODAY (4/12).

The show is being launched as part of NATIONAL MINORITY HEALTH MONTH, and the channel is airing topics and features about minority health throughout APRIL, with a marathon of highlights to air on APRIL 25th.

