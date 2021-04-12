Harvin

LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE's GEORGIA SOUTHERN SPORTS PROPERTIES, multimedia rightsholder for GEORGIA SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY, has named football radio analyst and former GEORGIA SOUTHERN football player TERRY HARVIN as GM. HARVIN has most recently served as VP/Business Development for MACON OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE and for over 15 years has been the EAGLES' radio analyst.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN Director of Athletics JARED BENKO said, "We are extremely excited to be able to welcome TERRY HARVIN into this new role working in partnership with our department. TERRY is someone who has a long history with GEORGIA SOUTHERN and is a familiar name to both EAGLE Nation as well as our regional community. We look forward to using his revenue generation and marketing experience to continue growing the great brand that is GEORGIA SOUTHERN Athletics."

"I am beyond excited to join the LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE team in this role with GEORGIA SOUTHERN Athletics," said HARVIN. "Having played football for the EAGLES under legendary Coach ERK RUSSELL and then serving as the color analyst on the broadcast team for over 15 years strongly connects me to the community, GS Athletics and the University. This is a great opportunity to represent two great brands. I'm ready to G.A.T.A. for GEORGIA SOUTHERN and LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE."

"We are excited to have someone with as much connectivity to Georgia Southern and the marketplace as TERRY," said LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE VP/Multi-Media Rights-SOUTH Region JON COLE. "His longtime association with GEORGIA SOUTHERN will benefit the athletics department, our partners and our company as we strive to evolve and grow the business."

« see more Net News