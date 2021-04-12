Steve Ardolina

STEVE ARDOLINA has signed on with SALEM MEDIA/PHILADELPHIA as Operations Director for Christian WFIL-A, News/Talk WNTP (AM 990 THE ANSWER) and SALEM SURROUND-PHILADELPHIA.

GM LORENZO CALDARA said, "We are all very excited to have STEVE join our growing team here at SALEM/PHILADELPHIA. We are so looking forward to STEVE sharing his many years of experience and professional expertise in our wonderful industry.” “I look forward to working closely with LORENZO CALDARA, TIM DeMOSS, CHRIS STIGALL, and the rest of the talented team at SALEM MEDIA/PHILADELPHIA,” added ARDOLINA. “These are heritage brands with exciting plans for the future. And the 'radio geek' inside of me can’t help but be thrilled to work on the frequencies that were once home to “FAMOUS 56” and the original “WIBBAGE. I can’t wait to get started!”

ARDOLINA brings over 30 years of programming experience to his new position. He most recently spent the past 16 years as Regional OM for MILLENNIUM RADIO GROUP, and subsequently TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, overseeing their 4 station cluster at the JERSEY SHORE.

« see more Net News