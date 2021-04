Bryan

CAPITOL NASHVILLE recording artist LUKE BYRAN has tested positive for COVID-19.

The singer, who is also a judge on ABC-TV's "AMERICAN IDOL," shared the news on FACEBOOK TODAY (4/12), writing, "I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live 'AMERICAN IDOL' show. I tested positive for COVID, but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon."

