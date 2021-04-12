Bryan

CAPITOL NASHVILLE recording artist LUKE BRYAN has tested positive for COVID-19. The singer, who is also a judge on ABC-TV's "AMERICAN IDOL," shared the news on FACEBOOK TODAY (4/12), writing, "I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of TONIGHT’s first live 'AMERICAN IDOL' show. I tested positive for COVID, but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon."

"American Idol" announced via social media that while BRYAN quarantines at home, former judge PAULA ABDUL will be sitting in for him as a guest judge TONIGHT (4/12), joining KATY PERRY and LIONEL RICHIE.

