NASHVILLE-based independent record label ASPHALT MUSIC GROUP (AMG) and PRESSED PR have partnered to collaborate in their efforts to support independent talent in the music industry. AMG was established in JANUARY 2020 by Country music record producer and industry executive AARON CHESLING. CHESLING has spent time working as a Distribution Specialist at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, as well as doing logistics and radio promotion for BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP, and most recently served as the lead A&R for the late JOE DIFFIE.

The partnership between AMG and PRESSED PR has kicked off with the release of AMG artist TIM BUONO’s Country single, “Polaroid."

"We are very excited to be teaming up with an aggressive PR team like PRESSED PR, one of the many moving parts we are glad to have in order to grow,” said CHESLING.

“We could not be happier to partner with a team of like-minded creatives who sincerely want to see independent artists succeed in the music industry,” said PRESSED PR Founder and CEO DAWN JONES.

