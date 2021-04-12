Interesting Perspective

LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA Triple A WFPK/LOUISVILLE has expanded its FIRST CUT interview series hosted by LAURA SHINE to include a podcast. The show takes an interesting approach to artist interviews by asking them about firsts in their lives. Artist who have been interviewed include MICHAEL FRANTI, KATHLEEN EDWARDS, MATT BERNINGER, JOAN OSBORNE, JADE BRID, DAN WILSON and many more.

