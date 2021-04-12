Back In Action

MERLEFEST – which was canceled like so many other festivals last year due the COVID-19 pandemic – will return this SEPTEMBER 16th-19th at WILKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE in WILKESBORO, NC. In the past, the event has taken place in APRIL, and it will again after this year.

Once again MERLEFEST will present some of the best talent in the worlds of Bluegrass, Americana and string music, hosted, as always, by JIM LAUDERDALE. On JUNE 10th, there will be a MERLEFEST Artist Announcement Celebration livestream revealing the full artist lineup, and tickets will then officially go on sale.

Further, MERLEFEST will be accepting entries for the CHRIS AUSTIN SONGWRITING CONTEST from APRIL 15th through JUNE 15th. The contest is split into four genre-based categories, including Bluegrass, general, Gospel, and Country. First through third place winners will be chosen in each category at MERLEFEST.

Learn more at www.merlefest.org.

