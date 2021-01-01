-
Downloads Down 4% Week-To-Week, Up 5% Year-To-Year In Podtrac Weekly Podcast Data Release For April 5-11
April 12, 2021 at 11:15 AM (PT)
PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for APRIL 5-11 showed downloads down 4% from the previous week and up 5% on a year-to-year basis.
As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from APRIL 6, 2020 to APRIL 11, 2021 was +3% for Arts, -12% for Business, +24% for Comedy, -9% for Education, +23% for History, +1% for News, -19% for Science, -10% for Society & Culture, +16% for Sports, and +47% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was +3% for Arts, -12% for Business, +24% for Comedy, -9% for Education, +23% for History, +1% for News, -19% for Science, -10% for Society & Culture, +16% for Sports, and +47% for True Crime.