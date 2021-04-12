Award Honoree

THE PODCAST ACADEMY's inaugural AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO (THE AMBIES) will honor “WTF WITH MARC MARON” with its Governors Award as part of its awards ceremony online MAY 16th at 8p (ET). MARON and producer BRENDAN MCDONALD will accept the award on the show, which will bestow awards in 23 categories.

“‘WTF WITH MARC MARON’ has been a trailblazer for the medium since its inception and represents what’s unique about the industry,” said PODCAS ACADEMY Chairman DONALD ALBRGHT. “As co-creators, producers and owners of WTF, MARC and BRENDAN have served as global pioneers for podcasters big and small, both in front of and behind the mic. THE PODCAST ACADEMY is humbled to honor WTF with the first-ever Governors Award.”



In a joint statement, MARON and MCDONALD said, “It’s a genuine honor to be recognized by our peers as a major influence on the podcast medium. The show has evolved into what it is now through our persistence, creativity, discipline and curiosity. We're grateful for this recognition and the freedom that podcasting affords us.”

