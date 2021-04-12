Bouvard

WESTWOOD ONE and CUMULUS MEDIA Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD takes aim at what he considers media buyers' misperceptions of AM/FM radio in his post at WESTWOOD ONE's corporate blog this week, pulling data from various sources in an attempt to disprove common myths believed by the ad community.

In his post, BOUVARD runs through eight perceptions of the media held by ad buyers, using data to counter each. Among the points, BOUVARD uses NIELSEN reach numbers to challenge the perception that "no one is listening to AM/FM radio" because of the pandemic; FEDERAL RESERVE figures are used to contradict the idea that the pandemic has everyone working at home and not commuting; and the perception of AM/FM having low reach is countered with EDISON RESEARCH numbers. BOUVARD also takes aim at the idea that PANDORA and SPOTIFY have nearly equal reach to AM/FM radio, that connected car users listen to streaming audio more than AM/FM, that an "optimal media plan" should include all TV and digital, that AM/FM buys don't show sales lift, and that AM/FM listening "only happens during drive times.”

