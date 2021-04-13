-
Luke Bryan Is Most-Added With 'Waves'
Congratulations to CAPITOL NASHVILLE's LUKE BRYAN, who earned 102 MEDIABASE adds for his new single, "Waves," making it most-added at Country radio this week.
Kudos to UMG NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER and VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN; CAPITOL NASHVILLE VP/Promotion BOBBY YOUNG; UMG VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER and Dir./Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES; CAPITOL NASHVILLE Dir./SOUTHEAST ASHLEY KNIGHT, Dir./WEST COAST MEGAN YOUNGBLOOD, Dir./SOUTHWEST MARA SIDWEBER, Dir./MIDWEST KATIE BRIGHT, Dir./NORTHEAST ANNIE SANDOR and Coord./Promotion MEGAN KLEINSCHMIDT.