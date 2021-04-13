Banned For Spreading Election Falsehoods

The YOUTUBE channel for SALEM RADIO NETWORK host SEBASTIAN GORKA has been permanently banned from the video platform for continuing to post the lie that the presidential election was "stolen" from former President DONALD TRUMP, according to the WASHINGTON EXAMINER.

The EXAMINER quotes a statement from YOUTUBE spokesperson IVY CHOI as confirming, "In accordance with our long standing strikes system, we terminated the channel AMERICA FIRST WITH SEBASTIAN GORKA, for repeated violations of our presidential election integrity policy. As we’ve publicly shared, our presidential election integrity policy prohibits content uploaded after last year’s safe harbor deadline that alleges widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Any channel that violates this policy will receive a strike and channels that receive three strikes in the same 90-day period are permanently removed from YOUTUBE, as in the case of AMERICA FIRST WITH SEBASTIAN GORKA."

GORKA, the former TRUMP advisor, has had a YOUTUBE account terminated before, losing his account in 2019 due to copyright infringement for the use of IMAGINE DRAGONS' "Radioactive" in his introduction. Meanwhile, he has launched a television series on NEWSMAX, "THE GORKA REALITY CHECK," and remains on the NATIONAL SECURITY EDUCATION BOARD to which he was appointed by TRUMP.

