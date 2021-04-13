Cary Pall (photo: voice123.com)

The Founding Programmer and Chief Engineer of WMMO/ORLANDO, CARY PALL, most recently the CEO for GOLDSTON MEDIA, based in HAMILTON, OH, has passed on.

CENTRAL FLORIDA RADIO noted, "CARY has gone on to become the group program director for LIBERTY BROADCASTING, GOODSTAR BROADCASTING, a network program director for ABC RADIO in DALLAS, then an operations manager for CLEAR CHANNEL's cluster in NORTHWEST OHIO.

"Most recently he was based in COLUMBUS, Ohio as a consultant and is "shopping around" for a small station to run as a "mom-and-pop" operation. CARY had been a consultant for many years to WRHQ/SAVANNAH, a clone of ORLANDO's WMMO that does very well in its market."

