'What Drives Us'

The rights to DAVE GROHL's documentary "What Drives Us," has been acquired by THE CODA COLLECTION and will be released on FRIDAY, APRIL 30th on the unique, subscription streaming offering featuring an exclusive, curated selection of iconic music documentaries, concert films, and episodic series via AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS.

Said the FOO FIGHTERS front man, “This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music. What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of ‘why?’ What drives us?’”



The feature-length documentary is an homage to the moment in every musician’s life when their commitment is tested and their desire to play music for others becomes an almost irrational act of blind faith. The first step to prove to yourself and the world that you belong is to load up your instruments, your talent and your courage, and get in the van to take your music to the world — a true rock and roll rite of passage.



The documentary is also a tribute to every young kid who dreams of a life playing music. DAVE GROHL was that kid. As were RINGO STARR, THE EDGE, ANNIE (ST. VINCENT) CLARK, STEVEN TYLER, IAN MacKAYE and everyone in between. While they all have stories — outrageous, unbelievable, insane, as well as poignant stories — they all share a common bond. At some point, before anyone knew their name, they had an unstoppable drive to share their music with the world. Their passion led them to leave everything behind, throw caution to the wind, and chase their dream.

"What Drives Us" also follows young bands RADKEY and STARCRAWLER, who are taking on the world one town at a time, while also telling stories of the biggest artists in the music industry, recalling the romance and adventure, as well as the insanity and chaos, of their own time on the road.

Others featured include TAYLOR HAWKINS, NATE MENDEL, CHRIST SHIFLETT, RAMI JAFFEE, PAT SMEAR, FLEA, BRIAN JOHNSON, SLASH, DUFF McKAGAN, BEN HARPER, MIKE WATT, EXENE CERVENKA, TONY KANAL, DH PELIGRO, CHARLIE GABRIEL, JENNIFER FINCH, DAVE LOMBARDO, KIRA ROESSLER, PETE STAHL and LARS ULRICH.

THE CODA COLLECTION features a highly curated library of the most sought-after concert films, music documentaries, episodic series, and more — bringing music’s untold stories to life and deepening the connection between fans and artists. It is available to AMAZON PRIME members in the U.S. now for $4.99 per month, with a free seven-day trial, and will roll out globally throughout the rest of 2021. To see the complete library of titles available to stream, visit www.codacollection.co.

GROHL made his debut as a feature director/producer with the acclaimed documentary "Sound City" about the VAN NUYS, CA studio where NIRVANA recorded "Nevermind" in 1991. GROHL also directed the eight-part HBO docuseries "FOO FIGHTERS: Sonic Highways," which premiered in OCTOBER, 2014 and went on to win two of the four EMMYS for which it was nominated (outstanding sound mixing for nonfiction programming and outstanding sound editing for nonfiction programming).

